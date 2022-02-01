SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,600 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 664,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.1 days.

SFTBF opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

