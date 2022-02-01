Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Sells $14,996.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $14,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Joseph Madson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00.

NCBS stock opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

