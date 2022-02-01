Insider Buying: eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Christopher B. Ehrlich bought 5,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.14. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $40.42.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,503,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc
Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.