VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $440.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VACNY. Berenberg Bank raised VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $52.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

