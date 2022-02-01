Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) Insider Acquires A$44,841.58 in Stock

Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) insider Ian MacPherson purchased 167,946 shares of Red 5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,841.58 ($31,802.54).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Red 5 Company Profile
