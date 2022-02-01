Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NYSE OOMA opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $429.35 million, a PE ratio of -180.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

