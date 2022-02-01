Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,403 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

CMCM opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $178.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.