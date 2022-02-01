Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,403 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

