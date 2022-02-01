Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,984 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 2.5% in the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in RH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RH by 25.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in RH by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH opened at $402.82 on Tuesday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $362.00 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.