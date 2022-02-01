Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $165.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TER. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.68.

TER opened at $117.43 on Friday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock worth $2,579,874. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

