The Carlyle Group (CG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CG stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48.
In related news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock worth $204,775,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CG. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
