The Carlyle Group (CG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CG stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock worth $204,775,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CG. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

