Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to “Buy” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $427.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $564.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.63. Netflix has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

