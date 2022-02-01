XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,042,920.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $1,042,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.04 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 199.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

