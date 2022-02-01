Todd Jeremy Ingledew Sells 10,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.88, for a total transaction of C$588,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$588,771.

Todd Jeremy Ingledew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.00, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00.

ATZ opened at C$58.97 on Tuesday. Aritzia Inc. has a twelve month low of C$26.53 and a twelve month high of C$60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.98. The company has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 49.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.86.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

