Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Kim B. Clarke Sells 5,661 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $368,757.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 11.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kirby by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kirby by 9.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 133.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

