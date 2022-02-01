Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) CEO Maurice Zauderer Buys 1,801,801 Shares

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) CEO Maurice Zauderer acquired 1,801,801 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ VCNX opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $9.56.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Vaccinex Company Profile
Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.
Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.