Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) CEO Maurice Zauderer Buys 1,801,801 Shares

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) CEO Maurice Zauderer acquired 1,801,801 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VCNX opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Vaccinex by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vaccinex by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,218 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Vaccinex by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vaccinex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

