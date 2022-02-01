Insider Buying: Admiralty Resources NL (ASX:ADY) Insider Purchases 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Admiralty Resources NL (ASX:ADY) insider Jian Barclay acquired 10,000,000 shares of Admiralty Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($85,106.38).

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.60.

Admiralty Resources NL explores for and develops mineral deposits in Australia, Chile, and Hong Kong. The company explores for iron, lead, zinc, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship projects include the iron ore districts in Chile comprising Harper South district covering an area of approximately 2,498 hectares located in the Atacama Region; and the Pampa Tololo and El Cojin.

