Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,140 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

ZNTL stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.77. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $829,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $816,528.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,942 shares of company stock worth $10,579,822 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.