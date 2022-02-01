22,417 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMBL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,655 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 682.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,650,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,090,000 after acquiring an additional 863,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,511,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,061,000 after acquiring an additional 651,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bumble by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

