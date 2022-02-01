Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 5.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.96.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

