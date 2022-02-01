Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,982 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth $970,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. Altimmune, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $320.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.