CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Position Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $129,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $137,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.48. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CURI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

