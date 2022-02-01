Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 12,475 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 111.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $325,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.91. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

