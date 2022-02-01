Deutsche Bank AG Buys 91,489 Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 53,191.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,489 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Mogo worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mogo by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mogo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mogo by 1,579.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. Mogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $166.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.85.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mogo Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

