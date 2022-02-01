Deutsche Bank AG Has $411,000 Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 162.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of -0.18. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $411.91 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

