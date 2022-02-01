Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,917,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

LFST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

