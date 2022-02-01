Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTOS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

