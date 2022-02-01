Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,359 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTOS. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,640,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,894,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Rich acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.