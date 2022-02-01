Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 238.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bristow Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,395,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTOL opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

