Robin Villeneuve Sells 50,000 Shares of Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS) Stock

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS) Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$61,800.

Shares of OPS stock opened at C$1.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.39. Opsens Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Opsens and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

