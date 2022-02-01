Deutsche Bank AG Buys 9,591 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Bristow Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bristow Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

VTOL stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $301.58 million during the quarter.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

