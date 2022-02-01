eGain (EGAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect eGain to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. eGain has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.010-$0.030 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.24 million, a P/E ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth $116,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in eGain by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in eGain by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

