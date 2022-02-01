Regis (RGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regis (NYSE:RGS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Regis to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Regis had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 214.11%. The company had revenue of $77.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGS stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Regis has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Regis by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Regis by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regis by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Regis by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 141,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regis by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 240,331 shares in the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

