OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

OSIS opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.31.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.