Deutsche Bank AG Has $439,000 Stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of City Office REIT worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in City Office REIT by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in City Office REIT by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $776.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

