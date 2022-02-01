9,461 Shares in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VERV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,446,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,037,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 6,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $267,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,808,543 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

