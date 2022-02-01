Deutsche Bank AG Buys 927 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Myers Industries worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 105,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth $284,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MYE opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.43. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

