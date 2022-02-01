Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $655.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to post $655.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $655.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $655.50 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $748.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,586,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after buying an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

