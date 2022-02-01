InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in InflaRx were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InflaRx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $9,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 8.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

IFRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.68. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InflaRx Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

