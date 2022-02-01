Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Cypress Environmental Partners worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CELP opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.05. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5,487.48%.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

