17,058 Shares in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENZ. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 316,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENZ opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.08 million, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.82. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

