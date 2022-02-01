Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 13,096 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 63,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

