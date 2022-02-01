Raymond James & Associates Has $89,000 Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 52.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,395 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Root were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Root during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Root during the third quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Canal Insurance CO boosted its position in Root by 100.0% during the third quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Root during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Root by 3.2% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 31.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -1.24. Root, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $22.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.91.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

