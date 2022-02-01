11,105 Shares in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the third quarter valued at $439,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Bridgetown 2 by 289.5% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bridgetown 2 by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTNB opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

