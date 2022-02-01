Raymond James & Associates Invests $118,000 in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 168,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.