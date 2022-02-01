Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 208,046.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $571.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLNW shares. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

