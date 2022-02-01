James Halstead (LON:JHD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $272.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 272 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 282.43 ($3.80), with a volume of 40089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.86).

The stock has a market capitalization of £633.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 495.45.

James Halstead Company Profile (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.