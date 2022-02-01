Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNLSY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €35.00 ($39.33) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of Renault stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Renault has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.