Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 107.2% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of TLSYY stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Telstra has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLSYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

