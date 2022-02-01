StepStone Group (STEP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect StepStone Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STEP stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

In related news, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 133,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $6,895,100.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $68,951,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,906,552 shares of company stock worth $98,601,029. Company insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in StepStone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in StepStone Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in StepStone Group by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 104,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in StepStone Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

